LeBron James has often singled out the Air Max 95 as his favorite model from Nike’s iconic running series, and his signature line has reflected that throughout the years. He’s has Air Max 95-inspired takes on the LeBron 12 Low and LeBron 15, as well as his own colorway of the lifestyle runner in 2015. With Air Max Day 2021 quickly approaching, images have surfaced of what appears to be another special make-up for King James.

Like recent LeBron PE releases, this pair is delivered in a mismatched Lakers palette of purple and gold (even the Air bubbles), with black handling most of the other work on the shoe. Both shoes feature LeBron’s logo on the tongue, as well as personalized outsoles printed with his number and long list of career accomplishments. Each pair is packaged in a special LeBron edition of the OG Air Max 95 box.

While Nike hasn’t officially announced these, the Finish Line release calendar has an NRG pair with a description that matches this pair listed for a March 30 release. It’s also noted on the site that the retailer WON’T career the shoe online and that it’ll only be available in select stores, so getting this pair is already shaping up to be quite the mission. We’ll update you with additional release information when it becomes available.

Nike Air Max 95 NRG “LeBron”

Release Date: 03/30/21

Color: Black/White-Amarillo-Court Purple

Style #: CZ3624-001

Image via bighomiekicks80

