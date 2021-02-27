Once again, Nike is joining the St. Patrick’s Day celebration with a special make-up of the Air Max 90.

In line with what you’d expect, this year’s celebratory retro wears varying shades of green—a darker hue featured on the tongue and overlays, while the inner lining, lace tabs, heel tabs and Max Air window appear in light green. Metallic gold subtly finds a home on the Air Max branding and shamrocks are debossed into the mudguard. Many may remember the coveted release from 2007, which was all-green with a similar shamrock motif.

An official release date for the ‘21 “St Patrick’s Day” Air Max 90 hasn’t been announced, but expect it to drop alongside a similarly-themed Air Force 1 Low in the coming months. We’ll keep you posted with official info.

UPDATE (02/27): Nike has officially confirmed that the “St. Patrick’s Day” Air Max 90s are releasing on March 12 via SNKRS for $130. Check out a detailed look at the pair below.

Nike Air Max 90 “St. Patrick’s Day”

Release Date: 03/12/21

Color: Pine Green/Mean Green-Spruce Aura-White-Metallic Gold

Style #: DD8555-300

Price: $130

Image via Nike

