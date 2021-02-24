We’re already a few weeks removed from the official 30th-anniversary celebrations of the Air Max 90, but that isn’t stopping Nike from bringing back more classic colorways in 2021.

Next up will be the release of the Air Max 90 “Hot Coral” which is a colorway that debuted in 1990 as a women’s exclusive style but that doesn’t appear to be the case in this latest reissue. The iconic runner boasts white mesh as its base while vibrant light blue accents appear on the eyelets, tongue tag, and heel tab. If the look isn’t bold enough, hits of pink also cover the Swoosh on the sides, the footbed, and outsole.

The “Hot Coral” Nike Air Max 90 is releasing on March 6 via SNKRS and at select Nike Sportswear stockists. The shoe will be priced at $140.

Image via Nike

