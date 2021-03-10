In celebration of Air Max Month, the Nike app is asking for the help of its users to co-create a one-of-a-kind Air Max 90 colorway that will be released exclusively on the platform.

Earlier this week, the brand started an “Air Max By All of Us” thread on the app allowing users to pick between a pool of design elements for various aspects of the classic Air Max 90 silhouette. Members cast their ballot on the shoe’s mudguard yesterday with the winning pick being the Platinum Tint suede. Today’s selection is the choice of colors for the eyestay with voting set to end at 7 p.m. followed by a poll on the shoe’s Swoosh tomorrow.

The final “Air Max By All of Us” design of the Nike Air Max 90 for this year’s Air Max Month celebrations will be available for purchase sometime next week exclusively for the Nike app members.