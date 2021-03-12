With Air Max Day quickly approaching, the sneaker releases coinciding with Nike’s annual holiday have started to surface including a new Air Max 1 style set to arrive soon.

As the name suggests, this “Evolutions of Icons” colorway of the Air Max 1 pays homage to over thirty-four years of the brand’s innovative Air cushioning technology and the sneakers it was featured in. The concept is displayed in the form of the Air Max 1, Nike’s first shoe to feature a visible Air unit in the midsole.

Additional details include “Infrared” Air Max 90 hits on the eyestay while the Swoosh branding on the sides is pulled from the “Neon” Air Max 95, “Menthol” Air Max 93, “Ultramarine” Air Max 180 and lastly, the “Gundam” Air Max 98. Adding to the look is “3.26” stamped on the left heel counter, which suggests that this pair is releasing on Air Max Day. In addition, each of the Air Max models that served as inspiration for this design is printed on the footbed.

As of now, Nike has yet to confirm the release date for this “Evolutions of Icons” Air Max 1, it’s safe to assume it will be releasing sometime this month. Check back for confirmed details.

Image via Nike

