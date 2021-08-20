The 30th-anniversary retro run of the Nike Air Huarache continues with another original colorway returning soon.

The latest pair to hit shelves is this “Toadstool” makeup pictured here. The shoe, released back in 1992, wears a two-toned color blocking on the upper with pink covering the leather panels at the forefoot and black neoprene underlays. Breaking up the look are brown shoelaces, before the combo is capped off with an all-black tooling.

Some of the other original colorways that the Swoosh reissued this year include the “Scream Green,” “Neon Yellow/Magenta,” and “Aquatone.”

As of now, there's currently no release date available for this year’s reissue of the “Toadstool” Air Huarache, but stay tuned to Sole Collector for new developments as they become available.

Nike Air Huarache “Toadstool”

Release Date: 2021

Color: Toadstool/Black-Chestnut Brown

Style #: DH8143-200

Price: $120

Image via Nike

