Last year, Nike teased Air Huarache fans by applying the shoe's original "Scream Green" colorway to the Air Max 1, but with 2021 marking its 30th Anniversary, the style will soon return in its original form.

Initially released in 1991, the "Scream Green" Air Huarache boasts a white neoprene and leather upper, paired with contrasting blue and green underlays predominantly toward the tongue and heel. It's worth noting that the pair seen above is the 2014 release, as an early look at this year's version has yet to surface.

Priced at $130, the Nike Air Huarache "Scream Green" is currently set to release on Feb. 19 at Nike.com and at select retailers including Noir Fonce. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates including an official look in the days ahead.

UPDATE (02/27): Now that the initially scheduled Feb. 19 launch date has come and gone, official Nike product images of this year’s “Scream Green” Air Huaraches have been revealed. As of now, a release date has yet to be announced by Nike.

Nike Air Huarache "Scream Green"

Release Date: 2021

Color: White/Scream Green-Royal Blue-Black

Style #: DD1068-100

Price: $130

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike