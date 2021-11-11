Nike has dug into its archives once more by bringing back another classic iteration of the Air Huarache for its 30th anniversary this year. This time, official images have surfaced of the sneaker in the “Praline” colorway from 1992.

The pair shown here dons a similar color blocking of the OG “Toadstool” makeup that debuted the same year, with light brown working its way onto a majority of the forefoot while purple hits appear at the heel of the neoprene-based upper. Breaking up the look is a black heel counter while a brown midsole and a black outsole sit underneath.

The Swoosh has gone all out on celebrating the Huarache’s 30th birthday by reissuing several of the silhouette’s iconic looks including the “Scream Green,” “Magenta,” and “Aquatone” colorways.

As of now, release details for this “Praline” Nike Air Huarache haven’t been announced by the brand, but the pair should be available soon for a retail price of $120. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for official updates.

Image via Nike

