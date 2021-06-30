Nike will continue to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Air Huarache this year with the reissue of another OG colorway.

Returning to shelves next month is this “Neon Yellow/Magenta” makeup shown here. This iteration of the Tinker Hatfield-designed shoe originally released in 1991 but has been reissued a few times in the past, with the most recent coming in 2018. This pair gets its name from the bold neon yellow and magenta hits covering the neoprene upper while contrasted by white leather overlay panels and a black heel clip.

Readers will be able to pick up this year’s reissue of the “Neon Yellow/Magenta” Nike Air Huarache on July 8 via SNKRS and at select Nike Sportswear retailers for $120.

Nike Air Huarache “Neon Yellow/Magenta”

Release Date: 07/08/21

Color: White/Neon Yellow-Magenta-Black

Style #: DD1068-104

Price: $120

Image via Nike

