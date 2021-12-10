Before the year’s end, Nike will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Air Huarache once more with this new colorway inspired by Liverpool F.C.

Shown here is the Tinker Hatfield-designed Air Huarache model in the “Liverpool” colorway that’s scheduled to arrive this month. Some fans of the football club have noted the silhouette as a curious choice given that the Air Max 95 is the model most associated with Liverpool.

According to the Swoosh, this pair directly references the Kop, a section of the Anfield stadium that houses the football club’s most loyal and passionate fans. The upper wears a predominantly two-tone white and red color scheme but the tongue features a custom checkerboard flag pattern similar to the one famously seen on the Kop. Branding from Liverpool F.C. is kept to a minimum but does appear alongside the Swoosh logo on the footbed.

Liverpool F.C. fans will be able to cop the “Liverpool” Nike Air Huarache starting on Dec. 22 via SNKRS for $130.

Image via Nike

