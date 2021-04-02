Nike is pulling out all the stops to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Air Huarache with another classic colorway returning to shelves soon.

This isn’t an OG colorway of the Tinker Hatfield-designed shoe, but rather a style released in 2003 that received quite a bit of fanfare with its outdoors-inspired makeup. Just like the ‘03 release, grey and green neoprene serve as the base of the shoe while earthy brown tones appear on the upper’s nubuck overlay panels and toebox. Rounding out the look is a contrasting white midsole and black outsole.

As of now, a release date for this year’s reissue of the “Escape” Air Huarache has yet to be announced by the brand, but select stores including End Clothing has the shoe launching on April 16. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

Nike Air Huarache “Escape”

Release Date: 04/16/21

Color: Bisque/Storm Grey-Rope-Black

Style #: DH9532-201

Price: $120

Image via End Clothing

