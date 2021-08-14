Nike will soon bring back yet another original colorway of its popular Air Huarache for the model’s 30th anniversary.

Returning this month is the “Aquatone” makeup of the Tinker Hatfield-designed running model as confirmed on the SNKRS release calendar. This pair debuted in ‘92 and was originally released as a women’s exclusive style. Similar to the other OG-styled Air Huaraches, white leather and neoprene serve as the base of the upper while magenta and teal dress the bootie-like construction at the heel. Completing the design is a white midsole and a black outsole.

The release date for this “Aquatone” Nike Air Huarache is set for Aug. 27 and will be available via SNKRS and at select Nike Sportswear retailers for $120.

Nike Air Huarache “Aquatone”

Release Date: 08/27/21

Color: White/Aquatone-Deep Magenta

Style #: DD1068-103

Price: $120

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike