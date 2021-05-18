After reissuing the “Fresh Water” colorway in February, Nike is bringing back another original iteration of Ken Griffey Jr.’s first signature sneaker this year.

Returning to sneaker shelves before the end of May is the Nike Air Griffey Max 1 in the “Varsity Royal” makeup, which last released in 2016 in honor of Griffey’s Hall of Fame induction. This blue-based color scheme with neon green hits is inspired by the team colors of the Seattle Mariners, the team where the Kid spent a decade playing during the heyday of his professional baseball career.

The official sneaker release date for this “Varsity Royal” Nike Air Griffey Max 1 is marked for May 28 via SNKRS and at select Nike retailers for $170.

Nike Air Griffey Max 1 “Varsity Royal”

Release Date: 05/28/21

Color: Varsity Royal/White-Volt-Black

Style #: DJ5161-400

Price: $170

Image via Nike

