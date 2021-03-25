After returning in its original “Freshwater” colorway last month, there are more colorways of Ken Griffey Jr.’s first Nike signature sneaker on the way.

Coming soon for the Air Griffey Max 1 is a stealthy black-based colorway that honors the legacy of the baseball great Jackie Robinson. His famous quote that reads, “There’s not an American in this country free until every one of us is free,” is embossed on the ankle strap. Additionally, Griffey Jr.’s #24 uniform number now replaced with Robinson’s #42 on both the ankle and the footbed. Check out a closer look below via @US_11 on Twitter.

There’s currently no official sneaker release date for this Nike Air Griffey Max 1 but the pair could arrive around Jackie Robinson Day which is observed on April 15.

Image via Nike, H/T US 11