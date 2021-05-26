It looks like Nike is dropping a new Air Force 1 Low soon to coincide with this summer’s Space Jam: A New Legacy film starring LeBron James.

New images from @Sheikhscloset on Instagram show an unreleased Air Force 1 Low that features the iconic Looney Tunes characters of Bugs and Lola Bunny on the uppers of the shoe as patches on the sides and on the tongue tag. This latest makeup comes in a simple white-based color palette complemented with bright blue accents, which appears to be inspired by the new uniforms worn by the Tune Squad in the forthcoming film.

With Space Jam: A New Legacy currently scheduled to arrive in theaters on July 16, it’s possible that this Space Jam-themed Nike Air Force 1 Low could drop around the same time frame, but the release details have yet to be confirmed by the brand. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

Image via Sheikhscloset

Image via Sheikhscloset

Image via Sheikhscloset

Image via Sheikhscloset