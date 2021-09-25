For the fourth year in a row, Nike is applying a skeleton graphic on the classic Air Force 1 Low for a special Halloween-themed release.

Having already been released in the tonal white, black and orange colorways in the three years prior, this year’s iteration will come in purple. The shoe’s standout detail is the bold skeleton graphic on the sides of the predominantly purple upper that’s paired with a semi-translucent sole, which both will feature a glow-in-the-dark effect ideal for trick-or-treating.

As of now, the release details for this “Purple Skeleton” Air Force 1 Low have yet to be announced by Nike but grab a closer look below and expect additional info to arrive as the spooky holiday approaches.

Image via Nike

