As part of the NBA’s upcoming 75th Anniversary season, Nike is rolling out several sneakers inspired by the league’s latest milestone, including this Air Force 1 Low tied to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Not a traditional Lake Show sneaker, this pair unites white, purple, and light blue on the upper—the latter a nod to the franchise’s early uniforms in Minneapolis and LA. Otherwise, you get some fairly subtle nods to the league and the squad, with official logos adorning the tongue and heel. It’s a celebration of the NBA’s most storied franchise and its evolution over the years.

According to Brandon1an, the “Lakers” AF1 will release sometime this fall, when several other 75th Anniversary Nikes, including Dunks, are also set to arrive.

Image via brandon1an

Image via brandon1an

Image via brandon1an