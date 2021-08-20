The Nike Air Huarache isn’t the only Tinker Hatfield-designed shoe celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. The ACG Air Mowabb is also getting a retro treatment around the birthday milestone.

Seen here is the original “Twine” makeup of the ACG Mowabb from 1991, which Nike confirmed via SNKRS as a Sept. 3 release alongside the “Rattan” colorway.

This iteration of the outdoors model sports a vibrant combination of gold and teal on the neoprene and leather-based upper, while red accents appear on the toe’s mini Swoosh logo, the “Nike Air” branding on the heel tab, and “ACG” branding on the ankle collar.

According to Nike, this modernized version of the shoe is equipped with a stretchier collar and softer foam midsole, providing easier entry and added comfort on the trails.

Retailing for $160, this ACG Air Mowabb will launch on Sept. 3 via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike