It’s just past the three-year mark of Nigel Sylvester’s Air Jordan 1 collaboration and the pro BMX rider has inked a new deal with Jordan Brand.

Announced today, the first-of-its-kind endorsement deal makes Sylvester the brand’s inaugural BMX signee. Although he’s been a Nike family member since the early days of his career and worked on projects as far back as 2014’s “SOMP” SB Dunk High, this latest move will see him operate strictly under the Jumpman umbrella.

Image via Jordan Brand

“It’s an incredible feeling to be signed as an official athlete of the Jordan Brand family,” Sylvester said in a press release. “MJ blazed a trail by constantly striving for greatness and breaking down barriers for athletes from every walk of life. His legacy is one that I’ve looked towards for inspiration throughout my career. It’s surreal to get his co-sign and welcome into such an elite team and family of world-class athletes.”

Details of the new deal were kept sparse, but Jordan Brand did confirm that it will continue to collaborate on new content and product with Sylvester in the future.