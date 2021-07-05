Nice Kicks and Adidas continue their fruitful partnership with a new-ish Ultra Boost style arriving this week.

For the duo’s latest project, they will be honoring its coveted NMD from 2016 and bringing the shoe’s recognizable red and black tie-dye pattern onto its upcoming “No Vacancy” Ultra Boost collab. The graphic is inspired by San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury district and covers the shoe’s Primeknit upper. True to its NMD counterpart, co-branding appears on the tongue while a white Boost midsole and gum outsole complete the look.

According to Nice Kicks, it chose to use the phrase “No Vacancy” to describe this shoe in hopes to fill your mind with positivity and eliminate the negativity.

Readers will be able to cop the “No Vacancy” Nice Kicks x Adidas Ultra Boost collab on July 9 exclusively at Shopnicekicks.com and at Nice Kicks retail stores.

Image via Nice Kicks

Image via Nice Kicks

Image via Nice Kicks

Image via Nice Kicks