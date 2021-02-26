Nice Kicks and Adidas continue their strong partnership with the introduction of another collaborative release—this time the Adidas Ultra 4D.

Previewed by designer Franklin Cooke, the runner is styled in black and white and features a tie dye graphic print that harkens back to Nice Kicks and Adidas’ past NMD and Ultra Boost projects. A black 4D printed midsole continues a fairly simple motif, a noticeable detour from their previous work together. According to Cooke, the shoe is dubbed “Have a Nice Day” and is a nod to “enjoying the elements during these confining times.” To further push that concept, friends and family pairs are packaged in a picnic basket with outdoor dining accessories.

As of now, none of the involved parties have announced release information, so we’ll continue to follow up on this story as more is revealed.