It was around this time last year that Neymar Jr. inked a multi-year endorsement deal with Puma and now, the Brazilian soccer star is getting his own collection.

Arriving this week is the first Neymar Jr. x Puma capsule consisting of the Wild Rider shoe in two contrasting black and white makeups that are accompanied by an apparel collection featuring co-branded hoodies, jackets, t-shirts and cargo pants. According to the brand, the capsule represents Neymar’s journey from São Vicente, Brazil to now playing for the renowned soccer club, Paris Saint-Germain.

The word “Blessed,” which Neymar Jr. has tattooed on his back, and as his mantra serves as a concept for the collection. “It’s not always all about being the best or the greatest but instead, to inspire future generations,” are featured on each of the pieces.

“They really listened to me and understood what story I want to tell, since this is inspired by my past and who I am as a person, not as a football player. We exchanged ideas about design and the details we integrated into the collection. I was well involved, and they really understood what I wanted to share,” says Neymar.

The apparel pieces from the Neymar Jr. x Puma collection will be available at Puma.com and at Puma stores starting this Thursday, Sept. 30 while the two Wild Riders will release globally in late November. The pricing for the collection ranges between $35 to $110.