New Balance’s roster of celebrity endorsers just got bigger after the brand announced today it has signed film and television star Storm Reid as its newest ambassador.

“Working with New Balance is a dream come true,” Reid says. “New Balance and I share the belief that women should have the confidence to pursue all of their interests, and I’m thrilled that the brand has chosen to support me as a perfectly imperfect, multi-dimensional young person who is learning as I grow.”

To kick off the partnership, Reid will headline New Balance’s “We Got Now” video campaign that premiered earlier today. The video provides fans with a closer look into her life as she navigates being an actress, humanitarian, and a student as she recently began her studies of Drama and African American Studies at the University of Southern California. Reid is famously known for her acting roles in the film A Wrinkle in Time as well as hit TV series including HBO’s Euphoria and DC’s Suicide Squad.

New Balance announced will be working together with Reid in the coming years to create initiatives that help provide growth opportunities for young women, as well as create products and marketing campaigns.

Image via New Balance