New Balance has officially announced the signing of Canadian tennis star Eugenie ‘Genie’ Bouchard.

Over the past few weeks, Bouchard was spotted rocking New Balance gear both on her Instagram and on the tennis courts, confirming her departure from her previous sponsor, Nike. Today, the brand and the 27-year-old tennis star made things official by announcing their multi-year endorsement deal.

Bouchard has been playing professional tennis since the age of 15 and earned her first top-10 ranking in 2014. That same year, she became the first Canadian-born player to represent Canada in a Grand Slam singles final at only 20-years-old. Bouchard is joining the NB tennis team that features the likes of the young tennis phenom Coco Gauff and fellow Canadian tennis star Milos Raonic.

“I am incredibly excited to be joining the New Balance family,” said Bouchard about her new endorsement deal. “I’ve always admired the brand’s heritage and I think it is one of the coolest, most innovative brands in the athletic industry right now. I look forward to working with the brand both on and off the court.”​​​​​​

As part of the endorsement deal, fans can expect Bouchard to be rocking New Balance gear on and off the tennis courts moving forward.