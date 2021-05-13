New Balance is once again celebrating its heritage by honoring its signature color with a “Grey Day” celebration.

Along with an elaborate campaign and social media push, the now-annual “Grey Day” event will also include a set of sneaker releases this year. Featured in the 2021 pack are a classic 574 ($80), a revamped “Un-N-Ding” 574 ($90) with its logo removed, and a 57/40 ($100) with mismatched materials on each shoe.

The collection’s 574 sticks with the shoe’s signature build and details which have remained largely unchanged since its introduction in 1988. The 574 “Un-N-Ding” opts for a vintage look with cream shoelaces, a cream midsole, and an aged effect on the outsole. It also removes the shoe’s usual “N” branding on the lateral side and instead uses a “New Balance” spell out on the medial side. The 57/40 takes a more modernized approach, completely updating the model for 2021. This “Grey Day” version uses contrasting materials on the left and right shoe for a mismatched look.

The full New Balance 2021 “Grey Day” pack will release on Saturday, May 15 from newbalance.com and select retailers.

New Balance 574 'Grey Day'
Image via New Balance
New Balance 574 'Un-N-Ding'
Image via New Balance
New Balance 57/40 'Grey Day'
Image via New Balance

 