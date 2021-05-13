New Balance is once again celebrating its heritage by honoring its signature color with a “Grey Day” celebration.

Along with an elaborate campaign and social media push, the now-annual “Grey Day” event will also include a set of sneaker releases this year. Featured in the 2021 pack are a classic 574 ($80), a revamped “Un-N-Ding” 574 ($90) with its logo removed, and a 57/40 ($100) with mismatched materials on each shoe.

The collection’s 574 sticks with the shoe’s signature build and details which have remained largely unchanged since its introduction in 1988. The 574 “Un-N-Ding” opts for a vintage look with cream shoelaces, a cream midsole, and an aged effect on the outsole. It also removes the shoe’s usual “N” branding on the lateral side and instead uses a “New Balance” spell out on the medial side. The 57/40 takes a more modernized approach, completely updating the model for 2021. This “Grey Day” version uses contrasting materials on the left and right shoe for a mismatched look.

The full New Balance 2021 “Grey Day” pack will release on Saturday, May 15 from newbalance.com and select retailers.

Image via New Balance

Image via New Balance