After revealing the TWO WXY model earlier this month, New Balance is expanding its basketball range once again with a new silhouette making its debut soon.

Today, the brand revealed the BB9000 silhouette, set to release this week. According to New Balance, the shoe features design elements from its 480 and 550 basketball models combined with some of its fan-favorite lifestyles silhouettes including the 1300 and 574. The mid-cut BB9000 will be available in two colorways with both pairs donning a white-based color scheme and paired with red and blue accents, respectively.

“With the BB9000, we wanted to create something that stayed true to our roots but wasn’t afraid to push the boundaries,” says Samuel Pearce, the Creative Design Manager at New Balance. “We wanted to tell the story of our past but merge it with current hoops streetstyle, allowing consumers to take it from the court to the streets. We feel like the shoe we’ve created pushes basketball shoes into a new space and witnesses our performance innovation through a new lifestyle lens.”

The first wave of New Balance BB9000 styles is releasing at Newbalance.com at select New Balance retailers starting on April 1 for $140 each.

