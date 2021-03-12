New Balance is expanding its basketball footwear lineup as a new on-court model is making its way to retailers soon.

Today, the sportswear brand revealed its the TWO WXY silhouette designed to fit the needs of hoopers on both ends of the floor. The mid-cut model adapts design elements from signature athlete Kawhi Leonard’s tried-and-true OMN1S shoe, specifically with the FuelCell tech applied to the outsole for responsiveness. The upper makes use of the brand’s Kinetic Stitch tech providing players with an ideal amount of stretch and support.

The New Balance TWO WXY will make its debut as part of the “My City” collection, with one pair wearing a pink and teal color scheme and an orange and blue makeup representing endorsees Dejounte Murray and Darius Bazley’s respective San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder ball clubs.

The “My City” New Balance TWO WXY collection is releasing at Newbalance.com starting on March 15 with each pair retailing for $140. Additional colorways of the shoe will launch throughout the year.

Image via New Balance

Image via New Balance

Image via New Balance

Image via New Balance