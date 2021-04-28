Around this time last year, New Balance unveiled its “Made Responsibly” program, which featured the release of a limited run of New Balance 998 styles made from leftover materials in an effort to reduce its carbon footprint. Continuing its eco-friendly efforts, the brand is revisiting the program with a second 998 “Made Responsibly” drop coming soon.

Much like the initial set, the latest wave of styles is created with surplus materials used to create the shoe meaning that no two pairs will be the same. The only new materials that the brand gathered for this drop are the foam paddings featured on the toe box and heel counter. While each pair will be unique, a few sample colorways were shared to give fans an idea of what they can expect to receive from this launch.

While it’s been one of the brand’s more popular Made in USA silhouettes, the New Balance 998 has been relatively quiet in recent years, so fans of the model will want to act accordingly if they’re hoping to add a pair to their collection.

Readers will be able to pick up a pair of the limited New Balance 998 “Made Responsibly” starting on May 1 at 10 a.m. ET exclusively at Newbalance.com. Each pair will retail for $180.

Image via New Balance