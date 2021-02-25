New Balance is throwing a birthday celebration for the iconic New Balance 991 this weekend with a special release highlighting the model’s 20th anniversary.

Seen here is the latest set of New Balance 991 styles that are set to release tomorrow. The shoes wear a predominantly grey color scheme covering the mesh and suede upper, with the men’s version boasting a navy “N” logo on the sides and the women’s pair opting for a enamel blue “N” branding.

The pairs also feature plenty of nods to the silhouette’s debut in 2001 as the year of when it first hit the market is embroidered on the heel while a 20th-anniversary tag is tucked behind the tongue. Completing the look is the signature Absorb-cushioned midsole underneath. Just like the past New Balance 991 releases, this set is produced in the U.K. at the brand’s Flimby factory.

Readers will be able to cop this “20th Anniversary” New Balance 991 at Newbalance.com and at select New Balance retailers starting tomorrow. The shoe will come with a $265 USD price tag.

Image via New Balance

