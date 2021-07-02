Last month, longtime New Balance fans were treated to the revival of the original model from its influential 990 line. Continuing the rollout, the Boston-based brand will soon reissue the next 990 model in the franchise.

Today, New Balance officially announced the second installment of its Made 990 Version Series, a collection of 990 drops that will continue throughout the summer and into the fall season. The latest drop is the 990v2 and true to the original release, it wears the iconic grey color scheme but sees the addition of bold new red hits in honor of the 990’s “ruby” anniversary next year. In addition, the shoe’s insoles, outsole, and accompanying dust bags will feature a depiction of the clock tower at the New Balance factory in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

“There are only a select number of shoes in our industry that can be referred to as iconic, the 990 is one of them,” said Chris Davis, New Balance’s CMO and senior vice president of merchandising. “From Washington D.C., to Tokyo, to Milan, the 990 has been a pillar of the New Balance brand for nearly forty years. Respected by sneaker connoisseurs around the world and attracting new consumers to our brand, the 990 series represents the pinnacle of Made in USA craftsmanship and an understated elegance that transcends the cyclical nature of trend.”

The latest reissue of the New Balance 990v2 will release at Newbalance.com and at select New Balance retailers on July 16 for a retail price of $185.

Image via New Balance

