For the first day of February, New Balance has unveiled its new "My Story Matters" collection, celebrating Black History Month.

According to the brand, the capsule was created by a team of Black associates at New Balance whose goal is to empower and elevate Black voices that are far too often overlooked. The sneakers in the group include the New Balance 574 and the 990v5, both featuring bold purple accents inspired by the purple robes worn by many gospel choirs in churches.

"This Black History Month takes on a new meaning and importance in light of the events of this past year," says Chavon Cham, the Senior Product Manager for Lifestyle Apparel at New Balance as well as one of the main contributors to this collection. "We wanted to create a collection that celebrates the power of Black stories, both in name and design. 'My Story Matters' drives home the core truth that every Black story has value and deserves a chance to be heard."

The New Balance "My Story Matters" collection will be released on Feb. 15 at Newbalance.com and at select New Balance retailers. The 574 retailers for $90 while the 990v5 comes with a $180 price tag.

In addition to the collection, New Balance athlete Kawhi Leonard is donating over 12,000 pairs of his signature shoes to Soles4Souls that will be distributed globally to underserved communities. New Balance has also committed to support the Black Talent in Design & Fashion Fund by funding 15 scholarships and taking part in the organization's mentoring program.

