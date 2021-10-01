The New Balance 2002R “Refined Future” collection was one of the most anticipated sneaker releases of this summer and when the set finally launched in August, many were left empty-handed. For those who missed out on pair, an upcoming drop from the Boston-based brand can serve as a solid consolation prize.

Shown here is the New Balance 57/40 “Refined Future” set to hit shelves this month. Unlike its 2002R counterpart, the 57/40 has only been confirmed to be dropping in one colorway. The shoe features pre-distressed overlay panels on the upper in white. Not completely devoid of color, red accents appear on the tongue tag along with a sail-colored midsole before the look is finished off with a white outsole.

According to New Balance, the “Refined Future” 57/40 will release at Newbalance.com sometime this month for $120, but a concrete date has not been established by the brand. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.