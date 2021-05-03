It’s been well documented that New York City-based label Aimé Leon Dore helped revive the New Balance 550. Looking to capitalize on the buzz established by the collaborative styles in the past year, the sportswear brand is set to drop more colorways of the retro basketball shoe on its own.

Arriving this week is a trio of New Balance 550 styles including varsity gold, burgundy, and black makeups. According to the brand, the color schemes take inspiration from the original 1989 releases and are applied on the white-based leather upper, while grey suede overlay panels are found on the toe box and heel.

The latest set of New Balance 550 styles will be released at Newbalance.com and at select New Balance stockists starting this Friday, May 7. Each pair retails for $120.

Image via New Balance

Image via New Balance