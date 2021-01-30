In addition to the 57/40 and Casablanca's XC-72 collab unveiled this month, another new model from New Balance is on the way.

Today, the Boston-based sportswear company unveiled the New Balance 237, which will hit stores next week. According to the brand, the silhouette incorporates some of its popular shoes from the '70s, updated through a modern design lens. The end result is a low-cut lifestyle model featuring a blend of mesh and nylon on the upper, paired with soft suede overlays. Similar to the brand's recent designs, an oversized 'N' logo appears on the sides. Rounding out the look is a simple white midsole and black outsole.

Priced at $85, the New Balance 237 will be released globally on Feb. 6 at newbalance.com and at select New Balance retailers, with additional colorways set to drop throughout the year.

Image via New Balance