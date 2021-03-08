For this year’s International Women’s Day, a holiday observed on March 8, New Balance has dropped a new campaign highlighting both female empowerment and women’s self-expression.

Moments ago, the brand announced that it will be sharing the stories of its female athletes and ambassadors across its various channels throughout the day. The athletes set to be featured include elite runners Brenda Martinez, Nozomi Tanaka, and Amy Hunt, skateboarder Samarria Brevard, soccer players Rocky Rodriguez and Tatiana Pinto, tennis player Danielle Collins, and cricketer Meg Lanning. New Balance also tapped 19th & Park, a female-led agency based in New York City, to produce this campaign.

“With this campaign, we want to highlight the importance of self-expression to women of all ages and backgrounds,” says Tracy Knauer, Senior Director of North America Marketing at New Balance. “As a brand, we believe that empowerment is a key to creativity and unlocking the freedom to fully express yourself and pursue goals. While the stories of our athletes differ in many ways, they are all linked in that they celebrate the unique style, passions and inspiration within our collective community.”

In addition to celebrating International Women’s Day, New Balance confirmed this is only the start to a larger commitment to be a champion of women in sports as well as telling their stories in 2021 and beyond. Check out some of New Balance’s female athletes and some of their stories below.

