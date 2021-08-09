In addition to delivering several highly celebrated New Balance 2002R collabs in the last few months, Extra Butter is dropping this new in-line “Protection Pack” early.

The latest set consists of “Rain,” “Phantom,” and “Sea Salt” styles, with the first pair donning various grey tones and the final two coming in tonal black and white makeups, respectively. According to Extra Butter, the concept behind the latest design is inspired by the sportswear brand’s designer Yue Wu’s concept of “Refined future.” The upper’s suede overlay panels of these 2002R styles reference Y2K and what the new millennium would look like. Cushioning the underfoot is a combination of Abzorb and N-ergy used on the midsole—borrowed from the New Balance 860 V2 model.

After already releasing overseas, readers will now have a chance in the U.S. to cop the New Balance 2002R “Protection Pack” starting this Saturday, Aug. 14 exclusively at Extra Butter, followed by a wider drop coming soon.

Image via Extra Butter

Image via Extra Butter