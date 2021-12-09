To commemorate the release of Adam McKay’s upcoming Don’t Look Up film, Netflix is partnering with Sotheby’s and sneaker designer, @mattbcustoms, for a one-of-a-kind custom on the New Balance 550.



The customized New Balance 550 pays tribute to Jennifer Lawrence’s Kate Dibiasky character in the upcoming film. The base of the sneaker is comprised of white and grey, with pieces of Seymchan meteorite on the side logos and overlays. The 34 fragments of meteorite contain olivine and peridot crystals which emit hues of emerald and amber. Custom Dibiasky artwork can be seen on the tongue, with metallic dubraes found on the white laces. The pair is rounded out with a grey outsole.

Just one pair of the “Dibiasky” New Balance 550 custom will be released on Dec. 17 from Sothebys.com at 12 p.m. ET for a price tag of £10,000 (around $13,218). Partial proceeds will donated to World Wildlife Fund in efforts to reduce human impact on the environment.

