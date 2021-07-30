After delivering a three-way collaboration with L.A.-based artist Mister Cartoon last year, Neighborhood and Vans are back with a new sneaker project.

This time, the Japanese streetwear label updated the classic Vans Sk8-Hi and Era silhouettes. The shoes combine Neighborhoods’ stealthy aesthetic as seen with the canvas and suede uppers’ black-based color scheme and are equipped with Vans’ Comfycush tech in the midsole providing enhanced fit and feel and additional arch support. The duo also features text on the sides of the midsole that reads “The Filth and the Fury” as well as Neighborhood branding running down the heel.

Neighborhood’s latest Vans collab will be released in limited quantities on Aug. 6 at Vans.com and at select Vans stockists, but retail pricing for the shoes wasn’t revealed. Grab a detailed look at both pairs below.

Image via Vans

Image via Vans

Image via Vans

Image via Vans