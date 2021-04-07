A lot of collaborators have introduced new Adidas ZX styles over the last few months as part of the brand’s A-ZX series, and another project may soon be added to the list.

Shinsuke Takizawa, the founder of Japan’s Neighborhood, recently shared images of the streetwear label’s upcoming collab with Undefeated and Adidas. The early imagery reveals contrasting black and white iterations of the Neighborhood x Undefeated x Adidas ZX 8000 with the uppers of each pair elevated with various materials and textures, as well as Neighborhood and Undefeated branding stamped on the heel. Adding to the look is a hidden stash pocket on the tongue as seen with the zipper applied to the edges along with a gum outsole underneath.

There are currently no confirmed release details for the Neighborhood x Undefeated x Adidas ZX 8000 collabs but expect to hear more about the shoe soon.