In addition to the “Lakers” Air Force 1 and the “Brooklyn Nets” Dunks that are expected to arrive later this year, another franchise appears to be in the mix for Nike’s celebration of the NBA’s 75th anniversary season.

Joining the lineup is this new Dunk Low makeup that appears to draw inspiration from the San Antonio Spurs’ team colors, but there aren’t any official team logos confirming the shoe’s connection to the franchise. The pair, which is currently pictured in grade-school sizing, features a predominantly black color scheme with flat leather serving as the base of the upper combined with tumbled leather for the overlay panels. Elevating the look is a metallic silver Swoosh on each side along with a special lace dubrae at the forefoot to celebrate the league’s diamond anniversary.

According to @zSneakerheadz, this Spurs-inspired Dunk Low is slated to hit shelves sometime in the fall alongside the rest of the aforementioned NBA x Nike “75th Anniversary” sneakers, but official release details have not been confirmed by the brand. Keep it locked to Sole Collector for updates.

