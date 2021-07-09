After learning that the NBA and Nike are coming together to celebrate the league’s 75th anniversary this year with an upcoming Dunk collab, at least one more colorway is expected to join the lineup.

This time, it’s a Brooklyn Nets-themed pair of the NBA x Nike Dunk Low “75th Anniversary” courtesy of @Teddyssole on Instagram. Diverging from the pair that leaked last month, this latest makeup does feature official branding from one of the league’s 30 teams, specifically the hybrid logo on the heel counter, which features design elements of the former New Jersey Nets and current Brooklyn Nets teams. The shoe also features the NBA’s 75th anniversary branding on the tongue tag and a special lace dubrae honoring the league’s diamond anniversary.

There’s currently no release info available for this Brooklyn Nets-themed NBA x Nike Dunk Low, or if more officially licensed team pairs will join the group, but stay tuned to Sole Collector for official updates.

Image via Teddyssole

