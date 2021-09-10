Reebok’s 2021 collaborations have been boundless. From new projects with Cardi B to sneakers that advocate for human rights, the brand has touched on pop culture and societal matters alike. Soon, it will chart new territory through an official collab with National Geographic.

The seven-sneaker National Geographic x Reebok collection includes the fan-favorite Club C ($80), the remixed Club C Revenge Legacy ($90) and Classic Leather Legacy AZ ($90), and two colorways each of the Floatride Energy 3 Adventure and Nano X1 Adventure. The full-family collection uses details inspired by the monthly magazine’s outdoor themes while some of the pairs take notes from specific locales. For example, the Nano X1 Adventure is inspired by Mombo, Northern Botswana, while the Club C Revenge Legacy references Mayan jungles.

In addition to the nature-inspired color palettes, each adult shoe features a QR code on the tongue that unlocks content related to the design including 360-degree videos. Meanwhile, the kid’s versions feature facts printed on the inner tongues.

The full National Geographic x Reebok collection drops on Sept. 16 exclusively for Reebok Unlocked members followed by a wider launch on Sept. 23.

National Geographic x Reebok Club C, Image via Reebok

National Geographic x Reebok Club C Revenge Legacy, Image via Reebok

National Geographic x Reebok Classic Leather Legacy AZ, Image via Reebok

National Geographic x Reebok Floatride Energy 3 Adventure, Image via Reebok

National Geographic x Reebok Floatride Energy 3 Adventure, Image via Reebok

National Geographic x Reebok Nano X1 Adventure Men’s, Image via Reebok