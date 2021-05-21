Nike has joined forces with a Ghanaian-born fashion pioneer for the next LeBron 18 release.

Dropping this week is the Nike LeBron 18 Low “Higher Learning,” designed in collaboration with Mimi Plange, which also happens to be her first sneaker design ever. According to the Swoosh, letterman jackets inspire the look behind this colorway, featuring various chenille patches throughout the upper as a nod to the importance of education. The shoe is outfitted with a white, crimson, and mustard color scheme along with LeBron James’ “Just a Kid from Akron” mantra stamped on the footbed.

Plange’s “Higher Learning” LeBron 18 Low is arriving on SNKRS Korea this Sunday, May 23 for this month’s #LeBronWatch release, but it has not been confirmed if this shoe will be dropping stateside this weekend. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

Image via Nike

