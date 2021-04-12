NFL Hall of Famer Michael Strahan goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex's Joe La Puma at Stadium Goods for the Season 12 finale and talks about getting Air Jordans 1s in 1985, sitting front row at Kanye West's Yeezy Season fashion show, and his viral prank of getting his teeth fixed.

Want a shot at scoring $15,000 in cash to put toward your streetwear dreams, as well as a pair of Off-White x Air Jordan Chicago 1s handpicked by Sneaker Shopping's Joe La Puma? Complex and Omaze have teamed up to support It's From The Sole to give you a chance at winning both, by entering at Omaze.com/JLP before the contest ends on May 21st, 2021.