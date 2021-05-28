It was right around this time last year that Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand announced they will be investing $100 million over the next 10 years into Black communities in the U.S. following the murder of George Floyd. Sticking to their promise, MJ and the sportswear brand have announced their latest grants to three organizations that are shining a light on the Black experience to the wider public.

Today, the brand announced that the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of African American History and Culture, Morehouse College and the Ida B. Wells Society for Investigative Reporting are each receiving multi-year grants. The first institution will receive $3 million over the next three years while the last two are getting $1 million over a two-year period.

Jordan Brand states that these grants were given to the three specific organizations as they are at the forefront of shaping the narrative of the Black experience in media and popular culture. Some of their important work includes providing education about Black history to the general population, improving the way Black stories are told and expanding opportunities for students at HBCUs.

“Education is crucial for understanding the Black experience today,” says Jordan. “We want to help people understand the truth of our past, and help tell the stories that will shape our future.”

To learn more about the latest recipients of Jordan Brand’s $100 million pledge, click here.