May will be a strong month of Air Jordan releases that should satisfy longtime fans of the brand.

The lineup will feature a handful of fan-favorite Jordan retros including the “Chicago,” Air Jordan 1 KO, “Flint” Air Jordan 7, the Air Jordan 11 Lows in “Legend Blue,” as well as the women’s exclusive “Bright Citrus” colorway.

There are also a few new Air Jordan styles in the mix including a “Red Flint” Air Jordan 13, the Air Jordan 1 High in “Rust Shadow” and “Shadow 2.0” makeups, “Wings” Air Jordan 5 Low, and the “PSG” Air Jordan 7.

Check out all of this month’s Air Jordan release dates you need to know about below.