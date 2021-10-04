After delivering a special Superstar collab in celebration of the silhouette’s 50th anniversary last year, Mark Gonzales has yet another pair on the way.

Set to release this week is the Adidas Superstar ADV by Mark Gonzales, shown here, which is an enhanced version of the model created specifically for skateboarding. The shoe wears an all-black leather upper while Gonzales’ signature “Shmoo” nubuck patches donning neon hues are scattered throughout the shoe. Elsewhere, the stealthy black execution continues on the shoelaces, tongue, and on the outsole.

Readers who are interested can cop a pair of the Mark Gonzales x Adidas Skateboarding Superstar ADV on Oct. 9 via the Confirmed app, Adidas.com/Skateboarding and at select Adidas Skateboarding stockists for $100. Grab a detailed look at the shoe below.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas