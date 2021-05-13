Just a few months removed from a set of Nike SB Dunk Lows inspired by vintage race cars, another automobile-themed SB Dunk is expected to arrive soon.

For this pair, the model switches to the Nike DB Sunk High and calls in well-known British car collector Magnus Walker for what is said to be an official collaboration. The sneaker uses an off-white based in a mix of materials and is accented with bright red and blue, colors which are seemingly inspired by Walker’s 1971 Porsche 911 T 277.

The vehicle has become something of a icon in the car community, and Walker has gone on record gushing over the car’s “broken-in” feel after years of owning it. Based on the teaser image of the sneakers, it looks like Nike SB has attempted to emulate the wear-and-tear and distressing of the vehicle’s paint through various material textures including a cracked leather at the toe.

Image via Dupont Registry

As of now, an exact release date for the Magnus Walker x Nike SB Dunk High “Porsche 277” has not been announced, but it should be dropping sometime soon.