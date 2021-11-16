Fans who missed out on copping the Staple x Mache Runner collab at ComplexCon last week will have another chance soon.

This week, Dan “Mache” Gamache and Jeff Staple announced that they will be hosting a retail tour in partnership with Atmos USA to give fans another opportunity to buy the Staple x Mache Runner collab in person. The duo will be making stops at Atmos stores this weekend starting with Washington DC on Friday, Philadelphia on Saturday, and Harlem, NY on Sunday, and each location will carry a full-size run of the collab.

The collab itself wears the pigeon-inspired color scheme made famous by the sought-after “Pigeon” Nike SB Dunk Low from 2005. In addition, the signature pigeon logo is embroidered on the heel counter.

“Very often my releases are immediately sold out and go for insane resell prices. This means a lot of people get to see the shoes online, but they never get to actually touch, feel and wear the kicks in real life! That’s why this retail tour at Atmos is so special. Whether you plan on buying or not, I thought it’d be cool to give people the opportunity to rock a pair of Pigeons IRL! Hey, even if it’s just for the flex on the ‘Gram — it’s all good. And also, Mache and I will be at the locations so we can meet and greet anyone out there wanting to learn more about our collaboration,” Staple said.

A pre-sale for the Staple x Mache Runner collab will go live at Machecustoms.com on Nov. 19 at 11 a.m. ET before it closes on Nov. 22 at 11 a.m. ET.

