After releasing his debut colorway inspired by Pennsylvania’s graffiti-laden ghost town Centralia in August, sneaker customizer to the stars Mache is preparing to drop a new a style of his first signature sneaker.

This time, the Mache Runner takes its inspiration from another locale: South Dakota’s Badlands National Park. Famous for its breathtaking rock formations and for being home to a variety of wildlife, Badlands’ dusty fossil shades inspire the neutral colors used on this Mache Runner. The shoe’s upper uses a mix of suede, nubuck, and leather which is paired with a Vibram sole and a terrycloth liner.

Best known for his custom designs for athletes and celebrities, Mache introduced the Mache Runner last year and has released four different colorways so far including the aforementioned “Centralia” pair as well as “Gouache” and “Dry Tortugas” styles.

The “Badlands” Mache Runner retails for $300 and will be available for preorders during a 72-hour window on machecustoms.com beginning this Friday, May 14 at 11 a.m. ET.

Image via Mache

Image via Mache